BRYANT, Ark. – Police in Bryant are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting that left one person dead.

Bryant Police Department officials said one man was killed in the shooting at a home in the 2700 block of Lavern Street.

An image from the scene shared by the police department shows multiple police vehicles responding, as well as at least three medical vehicles.

While initially reporting the incident as just a shooting, around 12:45 p.m. officers at the scene confirmed the victim had died and that the case was now being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators also have not released any information on a possible suspect in the case at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.