BRYANT, Ark. – Officers with the Bryant Police Department are investigating a shooting at the Best Value Inn Thursday morning.

Officers said they responded to the motel after receiving a report of a subject being shot in one of the rooms around 10:30 a.m.

Police said the suspect in the case turned herself in a short time later at the Bryant Police Department headquarters.

Police said that this is an active investigation and further details will be released as they become available.