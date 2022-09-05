BRYANT, Ark. – Bryant police say they are looking for three escaped inmates from the Alexander Youth Services.

According to investigators, 16-year-old Randy Page, 15-year-old Ezekiel Nelson and 17-year-old Jayden Nelson escaped after assaulting a guard inside the facility and then crawled under a fence shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Investigators say they were last seen just west of the AYS facility wearing gray shirts, maroon shorts and black shoes.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office and State Police are assisting in the search.

Anyone who may know information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities immediately.