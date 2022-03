CABOT, Ark. – Cabot police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a woman who they say is tied to a string of crimes.

The Cabot Police Department shared pictures of a woman on social media Thursday.

They said she is suspected of multiple thefts and breaking or entering cases.







Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hart at 501-843-6166 at extension 1690 and reference case number 22-00485.

Tips can also be shared via email to mhart@cabotar.gov.