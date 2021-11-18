CAN YOU ID ME? Deputies release security video of man stealing car warming up in Saline County driveway

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office are searching for suspects in a car theft that happened Nov. 3.

Officials said around 6:50 a.m., a woman had her car warming up and defrosting in her driveway.

The video shows two men walking up to the car, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office, one of the suspects approached the driver’s side of the car, holding what appears to be a gun in his waistband.

Both suspects then got into her car and drove away. Around 30 minutes later, the woman’s husband found the vehicle at the Pilot Travel center on Alcoa Road in Benton.

The sheriff’s office encourages people to lock their car doors when warming up or defrosting vehicles.

Authorities also believe the suspects are between the ages of 17 -25-year-olds.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact Det. McCorkle with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 501-303-5609.