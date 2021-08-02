Catalytic converter thieves target buses belonging to Community School of Cleburne County

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies are investigating after someone stole parts from several buses belonging to a school for those with special needs in Cleburne County, leaving them unusable.

According to the Community School of Cleburne County, several catalytic convertors were stolen from school buses, which drivers discovered after starting their morning routes Monday.

Officials from the school said that eight of the 10 buses were targeted, and they believe that the crime took place over the weekend.

The school decided to shut down all bus services until repairs can be made out of an abundance of caution.

The school offers day treatment programs and therapy services for children and adults with special needs, and this shut down will affect more than 80 people.

While there is not a timeline for how soon the repairs would be completed, classes are still being held. School officials said parents and loved ones of those served by the school will have to drop them off or keep them at home until repairs are done.