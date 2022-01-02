Cell phone video shows events prior to Little Rock police chief firing weapon

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Cell phone video shows the events leading up to an armed disturbance on New Year’s Eve which ended in Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey firing his weapon.

Caution: The video doesn’t show the victim getting hit, but some viewers may consider it disturbing.

During the video, a black SUV pulls up to the scene that’s believed to be the one driven by Humphrey.

Police said the armed suspect opened fire on a victim as Chief Humphrey exited his vehicle, critically injuring the victim.

After the suspect fired the weapon, authorities said Chief Humphrey then engaged the suspect and discharged his department-issued service weapon.

Police said The Arkansas State Police will be conducting an independent criminal investigation into the first-degree battery and the officer-involved shooting.

Humphrey is currently on administrative leave while the investigation is underway.

