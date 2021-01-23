Child and Mother being searched for after fire set in Jonesboro convenience store

JONESBORO, Ark. – The Jonesboro Fire Marshalls Office is needing help to identify a juvenile who set a chip display at a conveniance store on fire.

Investigators say the incident happened on Saturday morning around 7:30 at the Southern Chef on Caraway Drive.

Surveillance footage showed the child setting the fire. Soon after, a customer was able to put out the blaze using soda and water.

Fire investigators are hopeful that either the child or the mother can be identified by the clothes they are wearing.

If you have any information call Jonesboro CrimeStoppers at 870-935-STOP