Child getting ready to trick-or-treat, woman shot in Little Rock drive-by shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police say one woman and child who was preparing to trick-or-treat were injured in a drive-by shooting at a Little Rock home Sunday night.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the shooting happened in the 6800 block of W. 34th Street just after 6:15 p.m.

Officers said a parent took their child and the adult victim to area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries after saying someone drove by their home and started shooting.

According to police, the 6-year-old child was shot in the rear while the adult was shot in the upper thigh.

In addition to the child that was shot, the parent said three more young children were at the home, all preparing to go out for Halloween.

Initially the woman who was injured claimed to be at a park when she was shot, but later told detectives she was at the home when the shooting occurred.

Investigators said they were unable to locate any shell casings or damage at the scene.

Officers have not released any information on a suspect at this time.