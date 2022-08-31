CLARK COUNTY, Ark. – A Glenwood man and former doctor already behind bars is facing 13 new charges today related to child sexual assault charges, involving a total of 31 children.

58-year-old Barry Alan Walker was arrested in June of 2022. His charges date back two decades ago.

“I’ve not encountered anything like this in my years of prosecution,” said Clark County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Turner.

Both the Clark County Prosecutor and Sheriff said this is one of the worst cases they have seen in their career.

“I’ve been doing this for over 26 years, and I will say, this is one of the worst cases I’ve been involved in in my career,” said Sheriff Jason Watson.

The affidavits show various victims admitted in interviews to being raped by Walker when they were kids more than ten years ago, and many were recorded or photographed in the process.

Many of those photos and videos- according to the affidavits-were seized when Walker’s home was searched.

Turner said as of today, he has filed 34 felony counts against Walker in Pike and Clark County.

“Of those 34, 33 involve rape allegations and various computer crimes related to the offenses,” Turner said.

The filings include charges of rape and computer exploitation of a child in the first degree, along with other similar charges.

But, these are not the first sexual assault allegations made against Walker. Turner said these charges date back to allegations from 1997. Walker was a doctor at the time, but his license was revoked.

Turner said there are 31 victims, that they know of.

Watson, however, fears there may be more.

“It is a concern of ours that there are victims out there that we don’t know about,” Watson said.

Walker is due in court in Clark County and Pike County next week.

We’ll continue to follow this story and keep you updated.