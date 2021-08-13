Clay County teacher arrested after weeks-long investigation into sexual assault claim

RECTOR, Ark. – A Rector school teacher was arrested Friday following accusations that she had an “inappropriate relationship” with a student.

According to KAIT-TV, Clay County deputies arrested Sarah Beth Isom who is now facing a charge of first-degree sexual assault.

Isom’s arrest followed a five-week investigation. The Rector School District released a statement through its attorney back in July when the probe began.

The Rector School District has been made aware of rumors about an inappropriate relationship between a substitute teacher and a student. The matter has been reported to law enforcement, and the District is currently conducting its investigation into the allegations. Since this is a personnel matter, no further information may be released right now, but the District wants to assure its students, parents, and staff that it is taking this matter seriously. Rector School District will continue to use its best efforts to provide its students with a safe and healthy educational environment. Rebecca Worsham, Attorney for Rector School District

Isom is now awaiting a probable cause hearing.