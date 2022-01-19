Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office arrests multiple meth dealers in successful sting operation

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. – The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office was busy Wednesday morning tracking down meth dealers.

The arrests were part of two years of work culminating in a sting operation Wednesday morning.

Cleburne County deputies teamed up with 12 other agencies tracking down about 50 known meth dealers in the county.

According to the sheriff’s office, 20 arrests were made Wednesday, while 11 other suspects were already in custody of authorities.

Sheriff Chris Brown estimates they seized approximately $5,000 worth of guns and drugs in the operation.