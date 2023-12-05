LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Authorities say a man was arrested in Colorado and accused of sexual abuse crimes involving children, and now investigators say there could possibly be victims in Arkansas.

Officials with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Hayden Caudle was arrested on September 19 and booked on a $250,000 cash surety bond.

He is facing five different charges, including sexual assault on a child – consensual, first-degree contributing to the delinquency of a minor, criminal extortion – threat to injure reputation, pandering of a child – knowingly arranging and sexual exploitation of children.

Investigators in Colorado claim Caudle would connect to his alleged victims on social media, using the handle hayden_scott77 on Snapchat and e_nj__oy on Instagram.

Authorities said they believe there may be more possible victims, including some in the Benton, Arkansas, area. Officials noted Caudle had worked in the Benton area as a lineman.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on this matter, or anyone who may be a possible victim of Caudle, to call the office tip line at 720-874-8477.