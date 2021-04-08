Columbia Co. deputies: Catalytic converters stolen from church vans in the area

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark.- The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is warning churches to be aware of catalytic converter thefts happening in the area.

The sheriff’s office has received several reports of catalytic converters were stolen from church vans in their communities.

Deputies urge churches to check any van not used on a regular basis to make sure everything is in proper working order and secure the van in a “safe place where it is not easily accessible by the public.”

To report a catalytic converter theft, call central dispatch at 870-234-5655.