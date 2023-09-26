JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – People who live in one of the largest districts of Pulaski County are creating a crime watch to get community members involved to cut down crime.

The North-Center District of Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is also dealing with an officer shortage and are hoping that with getting more members involved in crime watch, they can make their areas safe.

The North-Center District had five thefts reported in the month of August, along with three auto thefts, and two break-ins.

There were many members of the sheriff’s office staff at the meeting Tuesday night, including the sheriff himself.

They discussed how crimes in the district are mainly property crimes, highlighted officer shortages for the area and gave their reaction to having their first meeting.

“It’s very important because you have to get the community involved to help the sheriff’s office,” community member Charlie Gibson said.

“That information comes from witnesses, hopefully members of the crime watch and so that’s the benefit of it and that’s why it works,” Lieutenant James Foster said.

The sheriff did address the issue of the officer shortage, Sheriff Eric Higgins said the quorum court has not given the office enough funds to staff the number of officers needed to decrease call times.