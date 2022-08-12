LEE COUNTY, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas Department of Corrections said that an inmate has escaped from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys Friday morning.

According to the ADC, 38-year-old Samuel Hartman escaped from his field maintenance crew assignment on Arkansas Highway 79. Deputies from the Tunica County Mississippi Sheriff’s Office said that they believe Hartman may have crossed the Mississippi River in a boat. Deputies also said that he fired a weapon at officers from the ADC.

ADC officials described Hartman as a white man standing 5 feet 9 inches and weighing 230 pounds. Hartman has tattoos of a rose, heart, sword, “Forever & Always” and “Sam -N-Christine,” according to ADC officials.

#BREAKING: Convicted rapist Samuel Hartman has escaped the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, according to a Department of Corrections alert. He's 38-years-old, about 5'9'' and 230 pounds. If you see him, call 911. #ARNews pic.twitter.com/KdSOZw5rb3 — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) August 12, 2022

ADC officials said that Hartman was serving a life sentence on rape charges out of Franklin County.

If you come in contact with Hartman do not approach him, immediately dial 911.