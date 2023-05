CONWAY, Ark. – Conway police said a person is in custody after a grocery store shooting left one person injured Thursday morning.

According to the Conway Police Department, the shooting happened at 10Box Cost-Plus on Harkrider Street.

Police said that the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officials have not released the condition of the victim at this time.

The person in custody has not been identified.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.