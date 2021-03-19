Conway police arrest man accused of child abuse

CONWAY, Ark. — Conway police have arrested a man for multiple sexual abuse charges allegedly involving a child.

Officers said they received a tip on March 17 involving allegations of child abuse that led to a search of a home on Abbey Gail Drive.

During that search, police arrested Brandon J. Combs, 36. Authorities said Combs now faces charges of rape, sexually grooming a child, and sexual indecency with a child.

His bond was set at $1 million, and police said that this is an ongoing investigation.