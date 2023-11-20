CONWAY, Ark. – Police in Conway said they are investigating a Monday morning shooting that involved an officer.

Detectives with the Conway Police Department are working with the Arkansas State Police to investigate the shooting, which happened in the 3700 block of Highway 64 West.

There is no word at this time who was injured in this shooting, if there was more than one person injured or the extent of the injuries tied to this shooting.

Officials with the Conway PD said there is expected to be an increased police presence in the area of the shooting as the investigation continues.

CPD officials said that they believed there was no longer any threat to the public tied to this shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.