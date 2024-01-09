CONWAY, Ark. – Authorities have released new information on a violent fight Saturday night in Conway.

Early Tuesday afternoon, Conway police sent an incident report from one of the two arrests made so far since officers arrived mid-fight and started collecting video evidence and interviews. By late afternoon Tuesday, a second incident report provided more details.

Videos of a melee outside of Malys entertainment center circulated quickly online. They are filled with heavy blows and racial slurs exchanged by adults and teens. Investigators have been trying to map an accurate picture of what started the brawl and why.

An affidavit to the Faulkner County Prosecuting Attorney states it all started around 9:30 p.m. when a group of adults leaving Malys commented about a teen with his hands in the front of his pants. They were there for warmth police were later told.

A group of teens responded to the adults. Racial slurs were said and an argument escalated with a shove that prompted the teens to hit who shoved them. Then the other group joined in with multiple punches, pushes, shoves and kicks between them.

Both sides had injuries before the fight was broken up and Conway police arrived to a group of 20 to 30 people. The affidavit mentioned five of the adults involved by name. Minors were not named in the affidavit.

FOX 16 News attempted to reach out to some of the adults named Tuesday for their side of the story, to understand from their angle what they say started the fight. Each lives in Cleburne County, but none could be reached at either their businesses which were closed, or their homes where no one listed was home.

One man, Chucky Don Hartwick of Heber Springs, was not at home since according to the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office, he was in jail. His felony charges include a count of second-degree battery and four counts of aggravated assault from where the video shows an about four-foot pipe swung over his head toward people. The police affidavit states the pipe had metal ends.

A woman from Quitman was arrested on misdemeanor charges. Police said Kelli Kennedy was very drunk and was interfering with the interview of another relative involved in the fight by screaming at officers and yelling slurs and obscenities at people crowding around the scene. Authorities said because she didn’t stop when asked, she was put in a police car, booked and released. Her charges are for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Both are presumed innocent and will appear in court to determine if they are guilty.

The Malys website has a statement posted on the front page regarding the incident.

“We are deeply saddened by the violent incident that occurred on Saturday night. We unequivocally condemn the acts that took place and will not stand for any form of violence or racism towards our staff or patrons,” the statement read. “We want our community to know that we are fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation and are taking all steps necessary to ensure Malys remains a safe and enjoyable place for all. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families during this difficult time.”

The incident report late Tuesday listed the arrested among the victims because both sides received injuries from a 16-year-old losing teeth and suffering severe lacerations to some who experienced “apparent minor injuries” or no injuries at all.

Police are still gathering evidence and more charges for those involved are possible. This is a developing story.