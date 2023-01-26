CONWAY, Ark. – Conway police have released the names of the two people killed in a weekend shooting and are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in the case.

Officials with the Conway Police Department said 26-year-old Raekwon Hull and 25-year-old Derek Palmer were killed in the Jan. 21 shooting in the 1800 block of Lucille Street.

Authorities said one of the two men was pronounced dead at the scene while the second man was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

On Thursday department officials posted a request for the public’s help to find 18-year-old Tracey Patton Jr., who is facing two counts of capital murder in connection with the shooting.

Patton is described as standing 5 foot 11 inches and weighing 145 pounds. Police discourage anyone approaching Patton, noting that he is considered armed and dangerous.

Tracy Patton Jr.

Police have previously arrested 18-year-old Kaylon Nykai Ravine and 19-year-old Dashaun Jordan Jones in connection with the shooting deaths.

Police said anyone who sees Patton should contact the department at 501-450-6120 immediately.