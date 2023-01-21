CONWAY, Ark. – Police in Conway have launched an investigation into a homicide that happened in the city on Saturday.

According to police, the incident happened on the 1800 block of Lucille Street.

Officers with the Conway Police Department said that two victims have been identified as part of the incident.

Police said that one of the victims was transported to an area hospital for treatment and the other was pronounced dead at the scene

Authorities advise that there is a heavy police presence in the area.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.