CONWAY, Ark. – Conway police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened at a sports complex Monday.

Officials with the Conway Police Department said the incident happened in the upper parking lot of the Don Owen Sports Complex on Lower Ridge Road.

Police said that two people fired shots at each other and fled the scene before officers arrived. Officials said that there were no injuries reported.

Following the incident, Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry said that the city council will be asked to increase the budget for the police department. This will allow a higher police presence at city parks during games and tournaments.

Officials with the CPD have not released the identities on the individuals involved in the incident at this time.