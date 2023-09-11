CONWAY, Ark. – Police in Conway are investigating a Sunday night shooting at a grocery store that left one person injured.

Officials with the Conway Police Department posted on social media just before 11:45 p.m. that the shooting happened at the Kroger on Salem Road.

Police officials said the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment but have not given an update on the extent of their injuries.

Authorities have not released any additional information on a possible suspect at this time. The CPD said that they believe this shooting was an isolated incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.