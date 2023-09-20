CONWAY, Ark. – Conway police said they are looking for two people who are accused of stealing a shopper’s wallet and then spending thousands of dollars.

Officials with the Conway Police Department said the suspected thieves stole a customer’s wallet at Sam’s Club Sept. 5.

Police officials said the people responsible for stealing the wallet from the customer’s cart spent about $800 in cash and $2,684 on a credit card.

Authorities said both people were seen together on a camera leaving the store and entering what appeared to be a newer light green Toyota RAV4.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Conway Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 501-450-6130.