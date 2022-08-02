CONWAY, Ark. – Police said a Conway man was arrested over the weekend and now faces charges tied to a sexual assault involving a child.

In a social media post Aug. 2, the Conway Police Department announced it had made an arrest of Harley D. Halbrook, 28, for “engaging in inappropriate sexual behavior with a minor.”

Officers said Halbrook faces charges of second-degree sexual assault in the, a Class B felony, distributing, possessing, of viewing sexually explicit conduct involving a child, a Class C felony, and video voyeurism, a Class D felony.

Police stated that the department received a call on July 30 that a man was engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with a minor. Officers investigated and Halbrook was arrested the next day.

As is typical in investigations involving a minor, police have released no further information.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and authorities ask anyone with information tied to the investigation to contact Detective Cortes in the CPD Criminal Investigations Division at 501 450-6130