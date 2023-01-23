CONWAY, Ark. – Conway police have arrested a man in connection with a Saturday double homicide investigation.

Officers with the Conway Police Department arrested 19-year-old Dashaun Jordan Jones at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday in connection with the afternoon incident.

Jones is facing two charges of felony capital murder, officials said he is being held without bond pending his first court appearance.

Conway police had reported a double shooting at the 1800 block of Lucille Street on Saturday afternoon. One victim was declared dead at the scene, the second was taken to the hospital and later succumbed to injuries.

Police have not released the victims’ names and additional information. The investigation is ongoing, officials said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Conway police at 501-450-6130, and refer to incident number 23-0103356.