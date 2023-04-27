CONWAY, Ark. – The Conway Police Department made two arrests Wednesday in connection with shots fired at Don Owen Sports Center Monday night.

Conway police arrested 20-year-old Demetrius Ross and 18-year-old Grant Allison Wednesday in connection with the incident.

On Monday night, police responded to the Don Owen Sports Center just after 7 p.m. in reference to shots fired. Authorities said that two people fired shots at each other and fled the scene before officers arrived. No injuries were reported.

Demetrius Ross booking photo, courtesy Conway Police Department Grant Allison booking photo, courtesy Conway Police Department

Ross is facing four counts of terroristic act and Allison is facing four counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

Both are being held at the Faulkner County Detention Center without bond until their first court appearances

There is no word yet on when their first court dates will be.