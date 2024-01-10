CONWAY, Ark. – Police in Conway have made a third arrest in connection with a fight that took place over the weekend.

Officials with the Conway Police Department said Michael Kennedy was arrested in connection with an altercation that took place outside Malys Entertainment on Saturday night.

Kennedy is facing multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated assault and a count of second-degree battery.

Police have already arrested 53-year-old Chucky Don Hartwick and Kelli Kennedy in connection with the incident. Hartwick is facing one count of battery and four counts of aggravated assault.

Chucky Don Hartwick

Kelli Kennedy was already facing one count of disorderly conduct and one count of public intoxication, both misdemeanors. On Wednesday, Conway police said she was now also facing one count of misdemeanor second-degree assault and one count of felony third-degree battery.

Kelli Kennedy

The arrests stem from an altercation caught on video where two white adults can be seen engaged in a verbal altercation with a group of Black teens that turned physical. The adults can be heard in the video using racial slurs seemingly directed at the teens.

CPD officials said the investigation is still ongoing and that more updates will be provided as information becomes available.