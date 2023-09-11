CONWAY, Ark. – Police in Conway have released the name of a teen who investigators said is wanted in connection to a Sunday evening shooting that left a man in critical condition.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, officials with the Conway Police Department posted an update saying they were looking for 17-year-old Camryn Smith in connection with the shooting in the parking lot of the Kroger grocery store located at 855 Salem Road.

Authorities said the victim in the shooting, only identified as a 23-year-old man, was hospitalized and in critical condition.

Investigators said Smith is believed to be driving in a silver 2012 Chevrolet Malibu with Arkansas license AJE971. There was no word from detectives on if they believed Smith had left the area.

Officials with the Conway Police Department are asking anyone with information on the location of Camryn Smith to call investigators at 501-450-6120.