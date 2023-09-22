CONWAY, Ark. – Police in Conway say the subject of a Friday morning manhunt that led them to warn residents to stay inside their homes is now in custody.

Around 1:15 p.m. officials with the Conway Police Department said Josh Johnson was in police custody after leading officers on a three hour manhunt.

Department officials said officers were responding to a call about a domestic situation in the Quail Creek Subdivision on Old Highway 25 Friday just after 9:32 a.m. when Johnson fled the scene.

After arriving on the scene, officers said they found three victims with stab wounds. Police officials said all victims were taken to a local hospital and are believed to be stable.

Police searched the area surrounding the neighborhood, even deploying the department’s K-9 unit to assist with the search.

People are being turned off at the intersection of Caxton Gap Rd. & Old HWY 25. @ConwayPolice say they received the initial call at 9:32. Officers immediately responded. Old Hwy 25 is completely shut down to Beaverfork Park. This is the subdivision people can’t enter. #UPDATE… pic.twitter.com/cdtTMU1ZkE — Neale Zeringue (@NealeZeringue) September 22, 2023

Authorities had warned residents to stay inside their homes during the search and not approach Johnson, as police believed he was armed with a knife.

There is no word at this time as to what charges, if any, Johnson could be facing in connection to this incident.