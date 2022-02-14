LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas saw a continued slight drop on Monday, with almost 2,900 coming down from Sunday’s numbers.

The Arkansas Department of Health released data showing that there were 16,278 active cases of the virus reported Monday. This is a decrease of 2,886 from the previous day. There were an additional 834 new cases, raising total cases to 807,711.

The ADH is also showing that 1,082 patients are hospitalized from the virus, 10 fewer than Sunday.

As of Monday, 165 people on ventilators, which is two fewer patients than the previous day and 334 patients with COVID-19 in ICU, which is seven fewer than Sunday.

There were 32 deaths reported on Monday, which now shows a total of 10,097 since the pandemic began.

In the last 24 hours, 786 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Arkansans.

Currently, 1,557,550 Arkansans are fully vaccinated. In addition, 370,878 are partially vaccinated, with 532,506 taking the third dose.