SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – A crash in Saline County led deputies to find a large amount of narcotics along with stolen property and thousands of dollars in cash.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a crash Monday, Nov. 13. While investigating, deputies said that approximately three pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 41 grams of marijuana and $6,130 in cash were found in the vehicle involved in the crash.

Image of seizure in Saline County provided by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office

Image of 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle provided by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office

Image of 2021 Keystone Camper provided by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office

Detectives said they served a search warrant at the driver’s home Wednesday, Nov. 15., where a stolen 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2021 Keystone camper were recovered. Deputies said an additional 500 pounds of marijuana were seized in the search.

Authorities have not released the identity of the driver or if there’s been an arrest in connection with the case.