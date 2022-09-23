BENTON, Ark. – Benton police are investigating after two thieves attempted to steal an ATM Thursday morning.

According to investigators, officers responded to reports of a theft at the Alcoa Community Federal Credit Union in the 1100 block of Military Road at 6 a.m.

Officers located a tan Ford F-150 with paper tags out of Texas and an ATM ripped from the ground, with significant damage, lying next to the driver’s side of the truck.

A chain was found attached to the ATM that ran to the rear of the truck.

Officers searched the area and were unable to find the two thieves involved.

The investigation is ongoing.