Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
BestReviews
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
Top Stories
Richard Barnett talks January 6 Capitol insurrection
Video
Series of fires in Pulaski County leaves firefighters suspicious of possible arsonist
Video
Arkansas rape survivor finds passion in protecting other innocent victims
Video
Dollar Tree permanently raising prices of most items to $1.25
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Troy’s Terrific Travels
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
No. 1 Gonzaga turns showdown with No. 2 UCLA into 83-63 rout
Top Stories
Knicks recover to beat Lakers team missing suspended James
Offshore tourneys return in college basketball amid COVID-19
Cincinnati moves into College Football Playoff position
Penn State’s Franklin agrees to $75M, 10-year extension
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Share the Road
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Family Health
Breast Cancer Awareness
Home for the Holidays
Recipes
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Crime Watch
Arkansas Crime Watch: LRPD investigating two homicides, Man stabbed to death, Armed theft caught on camera, EXCLUSIVE: Camden mother meets daughter and grandson’s killer
Video