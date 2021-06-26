Crittenden County man sentenced to 55 years in 2019 Jonesboro homicide

JONESBORO, Ark. – A man was sentenced to 55 years in prison on Friday for his part in a 2019 murder that claimed the life of a 16-year-old, according to Crittenden County prosecutors.

According to a media release from 2nd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Keith L. Chrestman, 21-year-old Flando Montgomery was convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Malcolm Jemison on January 2, 2019.

Montgomery testified that he and Taurus Bedford, of Turrell, went to a home in the 3500 block of Galaxy Street to purchase marijuana.

Investigators say the two returned an hour and a half later to rob those at the home; with four people being shot, Jemison however died from his injuries.

Chrestman called the case “complex” with, “11 counts, multiple victims, over 40 subpoenaed witnesses and nearly 100 items of evidence.”

Bedford, who remains in the Craighead County Detention Center on a $5 million bail, will be tried later.