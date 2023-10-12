DARDANELLE, Ark. – Police officers on early-morning patrol found drugs, paraphernalia and a Get Out of Jail Free card in a backpack.

According to a Facebook post by the Dardanelle Police Department, officers were patrolling the city’s Front Street at 3 a.m. when they came across a man near some closed businesses. Officers asked for the man’s name and then got permission from him to search his backpack.

Officials reported the officers found a zippered wallet inside the backpack with suspected methamphetamine, a spoon, two injection needles and a Get Out of Jail Free card from a Monopoly game inside. The man was taken into custody by officers.

DPD officers later reported determining that the man had used his brother’s name when identifying himself to officers.

The man is currently being held in the Yell County Detention Center and is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of governmental operations.

Officials said the man’s name would not be released until formal charges are placed by the Yell County Prosecutor’s Office.