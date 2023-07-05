LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A celebration scene quickly turned into a crime scene Tuesday night on the 3800 block of Baseline Road. Fireworks filled the sky less than an hour before Little Rock Police responded to a 911 for a different kind of bang.

Donald and Dalene Yarbrough have lived at the Pine Plaza Apartments for years and said this is the first murder they’ve experienced.

“They were shooting firecrackers and that stuff off, and we were in the bed, and it woke me up. I said, ‘What was that’ and all at once I heard somebody fall up there on the floor,” Donald Yarbrough recalled.

Police have not identified the victim as of Wednesday evening, but the Yarbroughs say they recognized the victim as their neighbor.

“Every time we would sit out here, he would say ‘Hi.’ Why’d they kill him?”, Darlene Yarbrough questioned.

Detectives interviewed and arrested 39-year-old Ollie Jones, charging him with first-degree murder. He is being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center with a $100,000 bond. According to police, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“They say he was shot five times in the head,” Donald Yarbrough said.

Even with their home safer now, the Yarbroughs said any sense of safety they had is gone.

“We’re scared to live here,” Dalene Yarbrough said.

This homicide was the 27th of 2023 in Little Rock. Last year, 43 were reported by July 4.