Pine Bluff, Ark. – A trial date has been set for a man accused of killing 56-year-old Edson Jones in March of last year.

23-year-old Robert Thomas has been found “fit to proceed” as determined by the Arkansas Department of Human Services at the Arkansas State Hospital.

Circuit Judge Robert H. Wyatt, Jr. has set the trial date for September 29th in Pine Bluff.

Robert Thomas remains in custody.