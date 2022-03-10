CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. – Cleburne County deputies say one person was injured in a shooting Wednesday evening.

According to the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to Fork Lane in the Concord area in reference to someone yelling for help just after 5 p.m.

After arriving on the scene, deputies said they found one person shot after being involved in a domestic disturbance.

Deputies said the victim was flown to a local hospital, but authorities have not released any additional information on the victim’s condition.

Authorities have not released any information on a suspect at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.