GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies in Garland County said two people were found dead in a home Thursday morning following a shooting.

According to the Garland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Buxton Loop at 11:13 a.m. After arriving on the scene, deputies said that a man and woman were found unresponsive with gunshot wounds.

Deputies said that both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials with the sheriff’s office have not released the identities of the victims or possible suspects at this time. Deputies said that this is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.