GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – Garland County deputies said that two people are dead and one injured after a weekend shooting.

Deputies said that they received a call Saturday at 10:22 a.m. from a woman stating that she had been shot. Deputies said they responded to an area in the 100 block of Coppertop Trail.

After deputies and Arkansas State Police arrived on the scene, investigators said they found the bodies of 43-year-old Genevieve Jonhnson and 27-year-old Cory Cox.

Deputies said that a third person was shot and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities said one person was detained for questioning but was later released.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Garland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 501-622-2967.