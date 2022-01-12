Deputies arrest Johnson County mother on murder charges in connection to infant’s Christmas day death

HARTMAN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that deputies arrested a mother and her boyfriend in connection to the Christmas Day death of a two-month-old infant.

According to the announcement by the sheriff’s office, officers were dispatched to a residence in Hartman on calls of an unresponsive child during the early morning hours of December 25.

According to the post, the officers found the infant dead, and through an investigation with the sheriff’s office and coroner’s office, it was determined the child sustained severe injuries that led to his death.

On January 11, the sheriff’s office said it arrested Megan Ward, 21, and Nighton Collier, 26, in connection to the incident.

Ward faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, while Collier faces a charge of hindering apprehension and was arrested on a failure to appear warrant.

Both Collier and Ward are being held in the Johnson County Jail. Collier has a bond of $1,495 and Ward is being held with no bond. They will both appear in court on February 10.