DALLAS COUNTY, Ark. – The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a suspect accused of breaking into and burning down a Fordyce business earlier in the month.

DCSO officials said deputies arrested Shawn Nunley for allegedly breaking into and burning down the Mav and Me Boutique in Fordyce.

Dallas County Sheriff Mike Knoedl stated what led to the arrest of Nunley.

“Both deputies and I have conducted multiple interviews since the date of the fire and break-in,” Knoedl said. “The arrest was made after making contact with suspect Shawn Nunley and finding articles on his person that were taken in the theft.”

On July 4, Fordyce Fire Department officials said they received a call around 5 a.m. about the two buildings of the boutique having caught fire, with it taking hours for it to be put out.

Knoedl said Nunley is facing charges of commercial burglary, breaking and entering and arson.

Nunley is set to have his first court appearance Thursday where a bond will be set by a judge.