STONE COUNTY, Ark. – Stone County deputies said they, along with the Arkansas State Police, are conducting two separate death investigations.

According to Sheriff Lance Bonds, a total of four people in two different homes are dead. Bonds noted that the homes are less than one mile apart from each other.

In a social post from the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said the deaths are in the Ben area of Stone County.

Bonds is urging people to stay inside their homes and lock their doors as the investigation continues. Deputies also noted that there is not an active shooter at this time.

Deputies said that they are interviewing a person of interest but they are not considered a suspect at this point.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.