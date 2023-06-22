INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. – An Independence County jailer is in custody after deputies said he was accused of providing prohibited items to inmates.

Deputies with the Independence County Sheriff’s Office said that they received information that 35-year-old Adam B. Ward was providing items such as tobacco, vapes and phones into the county jail.

Deputies said that Ward had been under surveillance since June 14 after receiving the information.

After law enforcement officials launched an investigation, deputies said that Ward was accused of receiving money to allow contraband into the jail. Investigators also said that the inmates’ family members were accused of being involved in the matter and paid Ward.

Deputies said that in affidavit, Ward admitted to the crime and said he did so to supplement his income. Officials said that contraband was found in Ward’s vehicle, which was seized along with his cell phone.

Ward was taken to a neighboring county jail for his safety, deputies said.