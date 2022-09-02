PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies say one person is dead after a hit-and-run crash Friday morning in Pulaski County.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened in the 29000 block of Highway 107, just north of Jacksonville.

Troopers with the Arkansas State Police are leading the investigation into the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

There was no word from the scene on if there were any other injuries in this crash, and authorities have not yet released any information on a possible suspect.

The crash has shut down Highway 107 in both directions as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.