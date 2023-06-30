PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Friday morning in northern Pulaski County.

Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said they were conducting a homicide investigation at a residence in the 5500 block of Jacksonville Conway Road, just north of the Macon area.

Deputies said they responded to the home just before 5 a.m.

Investigators said it is believed the victim and suspect in the case knew each other and that there had been an ongoing dispute between the two.

The suspect in this incident is in custody.

#BREAKING A homicide is being investigated by @SheriffPulaski.

A suspect is in custody, and it is believed the victim and he knew each other

No ID’s or charges released yet.

It happened at 4:51 AM Friday on Jacksonville-Conway Road pic.twitter.com/UoypMm70AR — Neale Zeringue (@NealeZeringue) June 30, 2023

Officials with the sheriff’s office said they are not releasing any information at this time on the identities of either the victim in the case or the suspect.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.