LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate who escaped custody on April 19 was arrested Monday.

Henri Hatten who escaped from the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility last week, was located at 410 South University just after 2:30 p.m.

Hatten was determined missing during an early morning head count, with investigators claiming he had escaped from the exercise yard attached to his unit before making it to the exterior fence, where he was able to get through.

PCSO deputies working with the Little Rock Police Department were able to take Hatten back into custody.

Hatten is now facing a charge of felony escape. He had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic battery and an unrelated drug charge, receiving a 35-year sentence.