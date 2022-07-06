FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies in Faulkner County said Tuesday night that they have made additional arrests tied to an April 2022 homicide investigation.

According to a release from the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office, four men were arrested tied to the killing of Rahzel Tennant on April 22. A fifth suspect in the case, 27-year-old Damien Queen, was already in custody.

Deputies said they responded to reports of a man lying in the roadway near the area of Grassy Lake Road and Interstate Drive that morning, and when they arrived at the scene they found Tennant, who had a gunshot wound. Tennant was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries.

Investigators said they had developed Queen as a suspect in the case, and after a barricaded standoff involving deputies and the Conway Police Department, he was arrested and taken into custody.

Both Queen and one of the newly arrested suspects, 18-year-old Bobby Lee McElroy, are facing charges of capital murder.

The other three men who were arrested in this case – 45-year-old Jerry Pannell, 32-year-old Phillip Blakely and 52-year-old Velvin Skinner – all face felony charges of hindering apprehension.

Damien Queen

Bobby McElroy

Jerry Pannell

Phillip Blakely

Velvin Skinner

Authorities said Queen, McElroy, Pannell and Blakey are all in custody in the Faulkner County Detention Center. Skinner is in custody in another state.